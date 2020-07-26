Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence no more a containment zone as BMC takes down sign; See Pics

  1. Home
While Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya continue to stay in the hospital, the BMC declared their residence Jalsa as a no containment zone on Sunday.
Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa residence no more a containment zone as BMC takes down sign.
Almost two weeks after Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus, the civic body swung into action and sealed all four properties of the family in Mumbai including their main residence Jalsa. While Big B, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya continue to stay in the hospital, the BMC declared Jalsa as a no containment zone on Sunday. BMC workers were snapped outside Jalsa on Sunday morning as they removed the 'containment zone' sign which was put up on Jalsa's main gate. 

ANI Twitter shared pictures of the same and tweeted, "Mumbai: BMC removes poster which they had put outside 'Jalsa', residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & their daughter Aaradhya are admitted at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID." 

Take a look: 

Meanwhile, Big B has been busy blogging from the hospital as he continues to tweet and share his thoughts. The senior actor had revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in a tweet on 11 July. "I have tested COVID-19 positive... shifted to hospital... hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited...All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" he tweeted. However, there has been no sign of discharge from the hospital for the four of them. In fact, a few days back, Big B had rubbished rumours that he had tested negative for coronavirus. 

 

