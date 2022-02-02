Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund all set to arrive in theatres as makers announce 4 March release date.

Indian cinema has had several screen icons whose legacy is unmatchable. Amitabh Bachchan is one such legend who keeps on bestowing us with his exemplary performances. So, are you excited for Big B’s next movie? We are pretty sure everyone’s anticipating his comeback and trust us, the wait is worth it. Oh, and did we tell you, the wait is also finally over? Amitabh Bachchan’s next, ‘Jhund’ is all set to make its theatrical release on 4 March, 2022. The sports drama has made headlines ever since its inception.

Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, is set to hit the theatres on 4 March, 2022. Due to COVID-19, the movie had to push back its release date numerous times. But finally, it is time to see Amitabh Bachchan back in action! Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Jhund, a sports drama, is based on the life of Vijay Barse who is the founder of NGO slum soccer.

Making the announcement, Big B tweeted, "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai #Jhund releasing on 4th Mar 2022 in cinemas near you." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Big B has a few more projects lined up apart from Jhund. He will be seen in in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Besides this, Big B also has Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. It is scheduled to be theatrically released on 29 April 2022. Well, seems like our dear Bigg B has a busy year ahead!

ALSO READ: Nagraj Manjule calls filming Unpaused Naya Safar short depressing; Drops update on Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund