Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri passes away at 94 in Bhopal

Indira Bhaduri, Jaya Bachchan's mother and Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law, has died in Bhopal at the age of 94 in Bhopal. She had been ill for several days and was receiving medical attention.

According to TV9, her health deteriorated, and Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh's son, hurried to Bhopal late on Tuesday night (October 22, 2024). Jaya Bachchan has also made her way to Bhopal, and other family members, including Amitabh Bachchan, are en route.

In 2023, Indira Bhaduri underwent pacemaker surgery in Mumbai. However, her health started deteriorated, eventually resulting in her passing.

While the exact cause of her death hasn't been revealed, her declining condition had been a concern for the family for several months. Despite the surgery, her overall health continued to worsen in the months leading up to her demise.

The passing of Indira Bhaduri has left the Bachchan family in deep sorrow. Known for their strong family bonds, the Bachchans are united in mourning the loss of their beloved matriarch.

Reports indicate that Indira Bhaduri passed away late Tuesday night, leaving the Bachchan family in mourning. Abhishek Bachchan was the first to arrive at his grandmother’s residence.

Amitabh Bachchan and other family members are reportedly traveling to Bhopal via a chartered plane. Both Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan shared a close bond with their grandmother.

She lived alone at Ansal Apartments in Shyamla Hills, Bhopal. Her late husband, Taroon Bhaduri, was a journalist and writer for several newspapers, and he passed away in 1996.

Jaya Bachchan’s family has deep roots in Madhya Pradesh, where she was born. She has two sisters, Rita and Nita, with Rita being married to actor Rajeev Verma. Jaya Bachchan started her film career at the young age of 15, debuting in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar.

As per Times Of India, in a 2015 literary meet at the Victoria Memorial grounds in Kolkata, Jaya Bachchan had shared insights about her parents, mentioning that her father, Tarun Bhaduri, was not religious, unlike her mother.

She recalled how her father, a feminist at heart, insisted that they respect Indira’s beliefs despite their differences. He also discouraged his daughters from doing household chores, showing his strong support for women.

