Amitabh Bachchan’s pet dog passes away; Actor shares a heartfelt post with a teary-eyed emoji
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has burst into tears as his 'work-friend' dog has passed away. Do have a look at the emotional post shared by the actor on his social media handles.
Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s pet dog has left his heavenly abode. Taking to Instagram, the Sholay actor penned down a heartfelt message on this development along with a teary-eyed emoji.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Post on his pet dog’s demise
Who said animals cannot share a cherishable bond with humans and vice versa? This impeccable bond between animals and humans cannot be jotted down in a mere few words. Just a few moments ago, Amitabh Bachchan informed us all that his dog has passed away.
Taking to Instagram and Twitter, he wrote, “हमारे एक छोटे से दोस्त ; काम के क्षण ॥ फिर ये बड़े होते हैं ॥ और एक दिन छोड़ के चले जाते हैं.” It can be translated as, “One of our little friends; work moments ॥ then they grow up ॥ and leave one day.” He also dropped a teary-eyed emoji in this post.
Amitabh Bachchan, on his blog, wrote about this development as well. He wrote, “the gorgeousness of my little friend at work .. … and then they grow up and then one day leave us .. heartbreaking ! but while they are around they are the life and soul of our life ..!!
Back in June 2013, Amitabh Bachchan's beloved pet dog, Shanouk, died after a brief illness.
