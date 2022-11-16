Amitabh Bachchan’s pet dog passes away; Actor shares a heartfelt post with a teary-eyed emoji

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan ’s pet dog has left his heavenly abode. Taking to Instagram, the Sholay actor penned down a heartfelt message on this development along with a teary-eyed emoji.

Who said animals cannot share a cherishable bond with humans and vice versa? This impeccable bond between animals and humans cannot be jotted down in a mere few words. Just a few moments ago, Amitabh Bachchan informed us all that his dog has passed away.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, he wrote, “हमारे एक छोटे से दोस्त ; काम के क्षण ॥ फिर ये बड़े होते हैं ॥ और एक दिन छोड़ के चले जाते हैं.” It can be translated as, “One of our little friends; work moments ॥ then they grow up ॥ and leave one day.” He also dropped a teary-eyed emoji in this post.