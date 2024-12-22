Amitabh Bachchan’s Piku co-actor Moushumi Chatterjee believes success ‘changed him’; ‘When you receive so much…’

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, known for her role in Piku, recently shared her thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan’s journey to superstardom in an interview. The two have collaborated on several films, including Narendra Bedi’s Benaam, Manoj Kumar’s Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Basu Chatterjee’s 1979 hit Manzil. Reflecting on Bachchan’s rise, Moushumi commented on how stardom changed his behavior, remarking, 'I won’t say if he became big for the better but when you receive so much, you behave very differently.'

In an interview with Anandabazar Patrika conducted in Bengali, Moushumi Chatterjee shared that Amitabh Bachchan faced significant struggles during the early phase of his career. However, she observed a change in him after he rose to superstardom, suggesting that it might not have been a positive transformation.

Moushumi mentioned that when someone achieves immense success, their behavior can alter significantly, making them less likely to consider helping others. She recalled that Bachchan’s brother, Ajitabh, would arrange a car to pick him up from the sets, and described him as a quiet person who often ate lunch alone with the hairdresser.

Meanwhile, the duo last shared screen space in Piku, a heartwarming comedy-drama directed by Shoojit Sircar that explores the nuances of family relationships and generational conflicts.

The film centers on Piku Banerjee, portrayed by Deepika Padukone, a headstrong architect balancing her career and caring for her eccentric, hypochondriac father, Bhaskor Banerjee, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Bhaskor’s obsession with his health, particularly his bowel movements, drives much of the humor and emotional depth in the story. Moushumi Chatterjee plays Piku’s aunt, a supportive yet occasionally meddling presence. The narrative unfolds during a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata, bringing the characters closer while addressing their personal and familial challenges.

During an old interview with Hindustan Times in 2015, Chatterjee expressed her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's enthusiasm and dedication to his work, likening it to that of a newcomer.

She noted that even at the age of 72 (back in 2015), Amitabh showcased remarkable punctuality and discipline, always ready to begin work as early as 6 am if required.

