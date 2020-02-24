Amitabh Bachchan's quirky & wacky post about the fashion of wearing glasses is unmissable; PHOTO

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a quirky post related to wearing glasses which is sure to leave us wondering about his wit and humor again. Check out the post.

Bollywood’s own megastar Amitabh Bachchan definitely does not need an introduction. He is known not only for his acting prowess but also for his poems, political stance, occasional playback singing, voice-overs and more. He is also the torchbearer of the reputed Bachchan clan who is always considered to be one of the most respected and reputed families of the Bollywood film industry. And of course, every single actor in B-town has utmost respect for Big B and there is no denial about it.

Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often updates the fans with bits and pieces related to his life. Recently, the Paa actor has shared a collage of two pictures on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen displaying unique avatars. But one thing that is common here is his funky and unique glasses. And yes! This post is indeed about wearing glasses wherein Amitabh Ji hilariously asks in Hindi, “Yaar ye chashmein ka fashion kisne banaya .. hain?? Pun jo bhi banaya .. Sahi banaya. Aankh ke chaaron taraf jo gadbad , yani age defected ho gaya hai na .. wo chip yani hide ho jaata hai ..”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post below:

Well, this particular post of the superstar is surely going to grab attention. Big B is often known for his witty social media posts and this definitely happens to be one of them. On the professional front, the actor has some interesting projects lined up which will surely pique the excitement of all his fans. For instance, he will be seen in Brahmastra co-starring , and Nagarjuna Akkineni which is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Apart from this, Chehre, Hera Pheri 3, Gulabo Sitabo and Jhund are some of his other projects.

