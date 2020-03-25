Amitabh Bachchan's shares pictures while in quarantine and it's all things happy; Check it out

Amitabh Bachchan has been treating his fans with some tips on how to combat boredom and use one's time well. Check out his latest posts below.

One of the senior most actors in the industry, but Amitabh Bachchan can give any young star a run for their money when it comes to social media. The 77-year-old actor is one of the most tech savvy celeb. From retweeting to sharing his beautiful poems, Big B knows quite well how to ace this game. And during such trying times when the entire country is facing a lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has been treating his fans with some tips on how to combat boredom and use one's time well. Just a few days ago, he shared a photo from his home gym and encouraged many others to take up some kind of workout at home.

Irrespective, one thing is quite clear that Big B's quarantine pictures are all things funny. His gym photo was a treat for fans as he wrote, "Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!!". Today, he shared another photo and it is bound to bring a smile on your face. In the monchrome picture, Big B can be seen smiling wide as he clicks a selfie in his robe, glasses and a beanie.

As is with his Twitter posts, Big B also shared a poem in Hindi which addresses India's fight against Coronavirus.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's posts below:

Wouldn't you agree that Big B's posts are indeed happy.

What are you doing to keep yourself busy during this lockdown period? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

