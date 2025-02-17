Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against him in fraud and abetment to suicide case; details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Nikhil Nanda, the son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan and husband of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, has found himself in hot water. Reports reveal that under a court order in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, an FIR has been lodged at Dataganj police station against eight individuals, including Nikhil Nanda, CEO of Escorts Kubota Limited, for involvement in fraud and allegedly aiding suicide.

The FIR lists eight accused, including the UP head of the company, its area and sales managers, as well as a dealer from Shahjahanpur. According to a report in Navbharat Times, Gyanendra Singh, a resident of Papad Hamjapur village, filed the complaint at Dataganj police station. He stated that his brother, Jitendra Singh, ran a tractor dealership called Jai Kisan Traders.

Gyanendra alleged that his brother, Jitendra, was pressured to boost tractor sales by several individuals, including the company’s area manager Ashish Baliyan, sales manager Sumit Raghav, UP head Dinesh Pant, financier collection officer Pankaj Bhaskar, sales manager Amit Pant, sales head Neeraj Mehra, CEO Nikhil Nanda (son-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan), and Shahjahanpur dealer Shishant Gupta.

Jitendra Singh allegedly endured constant threats and harassment from the accused employees and officers of the agency, who pressured him to improve sales or face the closure of his agency. The officials reportedly threatened to revoke Jitendra’s dealership license and auction his property if sales didn’t improve. Overwhelmed by the constant pressure, Jitendra confided in his family, sharing the harassment he was enduring.

On November 21, the officials allegedly visited Jitendra’s agency for the final time to intimidate him. This relentless stress drove him into a deep depression, leading to his tragic suicide on November 22, 2024.

Although his family filed a complaint shortly after his death, no action was taken at the time. However, following court directives, Krishna Kumar Tiwari from Dataganj police station confirmed to the portal that an FIR has now been lodged against the company’s CMD Nikhil Nanda, along with several others, including the UP head, area manager, sales manager, Shahjahanpur dealer, and three more individuals, for allegedly playing a role in Jitendra’s suicide.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.