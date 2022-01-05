Amitabh Bachchan's staff member at his bungalow tests positive for COVID-19

The Omicron cases are rising rapidly in the country. Many people are being infected. Recently, many celebrities have also tested positive including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others. Amid this a staff member at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow has also tested positive for COVID-19. In his blog post on Tuesday, the actor had also informed that he is dealing with some "domestic COVID situations", saying he will connect with his fans later.

As reported by The Press Trust of India (PTI), the BMC officials said that out of 31 staff members of both of the veteran star's bungalows, Pratiksha and Jalsa, one tested positive during the routine COVID-19 tests. Routine COVID-19 tests of the staffers were conducted of Amitabh Bachchan's team. “The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC," the report added. The positive staff is asymptomatic. The staff is following all the guidelines that includes contact tracing, testing and home quarantine of close contacts.

Following this post, fans flooded the comments section, sending wishes for the family and requesting him to take care. In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The actor and his son were hospitalised while Aishwarya and Aaradhya were at home. The BMC had also sealed their house. Currently, Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor are also under home quarantine. To note, in many states, restrictions have been reimposed to control the further spread of the virus.