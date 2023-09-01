Amitabh Bachchan's STRONG reaction to fan's comment on Abhishek Bachchan's acting will make you emotional

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the film Ghoomer, helmed by acclaimed director R Balki. The sports drama film also toplined Saiyami Kher. Abhishek and Saiyami are garnering a lot of praise for their brilliant performances in the film. Amitabh Bachchan also reviewed the film and revealed that he has watched it twice. Big B is Abhishek Bachchan’s biggest cheerleader, and recently, he reacted to a fan who wrote he expressed sadness on how Abhishek Bachchan is underrated despite proving himself time and again with films such as Guru, Yuva, Sarkar, and more recently in Ghoomer.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to fan’s tweet about Abhishek Bachchan’s acting

A fan tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that he feels sad Abhishek Bachchan is underrated, despite proving his talent in numerous films such as Yuva, Guru, Dhoom, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Dostana, Sarkar, etc. “I always feel sad for #AbhishekBachchan @juniorbachchan always underrated although he has proven his talent & given his best in #Yuva #Guru #Dhoom series #KANK #Dostana #Sarkar #BuntiBubli #BolBachchan later he goes strong with #Manmarziyan #BobBiswas #Ludo #Dasvi now in #Ghoomer,” read the fan’s tweet. Amitabh Bachchan’s heartwarming reply to the fan is winning hearts on the Internet.

Big B replied to the tweet, and wrote, “dont feel sad .. be happy .. the fact that he continues and excels with each endeavour .. CONTINUES ..”

Meanwhile, Big B also replied to another fan who shared a video clip of Abhishek Bachchan’s interview in which he was talking about his approach to criticism. Abhishek told Humans Of Bombay, “I am a film actor that works very hard to make films and entertain the audience and but then expect my audience to purchase a ticket with their hard-earned money and watch my film. I owe them the value of that ticket during those three hours. And if I don't manage to do that, they are going to be upset. Today, they have a platform to communicate that to me. It's my job and my duty to listen to them, each and every one of them.”

Amitabh Bachchan replied to the tweet and wrote, ‘i agree entirely .. love you Bhaiyu."

About Ghoomer

Ghoomer, directed by R Balki, stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi, and it was released in theatres on August 18. In the film, Abhishek plays the role of a coach, whose life takes a turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan reviews Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer after watching it twice: ‘Eyes have been in aqua flow…’