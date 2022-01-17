Amitabh Bachchan's swag is unmatched as he returns to work 'masked and sanitized'.

Trust Amitabh Bachchan to surprise you with his social media game and you will never be disappointed. From sharing his thoughts and opinions to candid photos and precious memories, Big B's Instagram and Twitter presence is a mix of all of this. Even at 79, the legendary actor's energy to work every day and shoot for long hours is awe-inspiring.

In the wee hours of Monday, Amitabh Bachchan revealed he has returned to work and taken every possible precaution amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. However, what caught our attention was Big B's swag, which we have to say is unmatched. Acing the minimal Mumbai winter look, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself in which he can be seen stepping out of his car in style.

He can be seen wearing a white and red hooded sweatshirt paired with well-fitted black track pants. He completed his look with a black mask and super smart loafers. Big B's caption for the post read, '… okaaaay .. back to work .. masked sanitized distance sized vacinized .. and every other IZED."

Take a look at his post below:

Just yesterday, Big B got candid about his beard woes. Sharing a selfie on Instagram, he wrote about how all film shoots have come to a halt which has resulted in his beard growing. Looks like that didn't last long as Big B is now back to work.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Pune Police’s COVID-19 campaign ft a twist from Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker; WATCH