Amitabh Bachchan's trip to Ladakh in minus 33 degrees gets his fans concerned

Amitabh Bachchan left netizens curious and concerned after the veteran actor, early on Wednesday, spoke about visiting Ladakh in minus 33 degrees.

"Went to Ladakh and back .. minus 33 degrees .. even this could not save me from the cold .. !!!" Bachchan posted on Facebook.

Commenting on his post, fans expressed concern for the 79-year-old actor's health, worrying about him especially because he is a Covid- 19 survivor.

"Dear Amitji! You are working more than any other younger actor. I am very happy you are in such demand. We love you a lot. Please take care of your health. We need you. With lots of love," commented a fan.

"I think you should not risk your life, However, important the assignment is! Chronologically, you are a Septagenerian. If life is lost, nothing is left. You have earned a lot of money now try not any adventure," suggested another fan.

"Sir, absolutely brilliant work done by you in extreme cold and different and also difficult conditions in Ladakh. It is very risky work in this age for you. It's shows your brilliant fitness and dedication of work. You are true professional in this age. Stay safe and healthy," shared another fan.

"Hats off to your energy levels. But venturing in such weather conditions can take a toll on your health. Be careful," suggested another fan.

Big B, who enjoys a huge fan following across the world, offered a glimpse of his popularity on his Instagram account. The actor shared a photograph clicked in Moscow, Soviet Union in 1990-91, where he can be seen being mobbed by fans for autograph.

Credits :IANS

