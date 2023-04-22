Amitabh Bachchan’s unique way of thanking Elon Musk for restoring Twitter’s blue tick leaves fans in splits

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. It is no secret that the actor enjoys maximum fan following and has admirers across the world. Besides Twitter and Instagram, Big B also has a blog where he shares anecdotes and daily updates. He also interacts with his fans and shares his opinions on Twitter. Recently, Twitter removed the blue tick from all legacy verified accounts and as a result, many high-profile accounts lost their verified status. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about this and requested Elon Musk to put back his blue tick.

Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction to getting back the blue tick

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet after losing his blue tick caught the attention of the netizens. Fans appreciated his sense of humour. However, his reaction after getting back the blue tick got everyone rolling into laughter because it is not something Amitabh Bachchan is expected to write. To everyone’s surprise, the actor called Elon Musk ‘bhaiya’ and wrote ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk’ in his tweet to thank him. Netizens cannot get enough of this and soon the tweet went viral.

To quote the actors, his tweet reads, “T 4624 - ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका ! उ , नील कमल लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !अब का बताई भैया ! गाना गये का मन करत है हमार ! सनबो का ? इ लेओ सुना :"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk ... तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk "”

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here:

Fans reacted to the commented and wrote, “Badhaiyya sir ji, aaj pure din yahi gaana gayenge.” Another wrote, “वैसे बच्चन साहब आप चाहें तो पूरे बॉलीवुड के लिए नीला टिक खरीद सकते हैं!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in an upcoming drama thriller ‘Section 84’ which also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The movie is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

