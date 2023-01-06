Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai to Adivi Sesh's Hit 2: Movies and web series to binge watch this weekend

The New Year has arrived and so are the new films and web series. In 2022, the audience got to watch a variety of films and web series in theatres and OTT platforms respectively. In 2023 too, the celebs are all set to entertain cinema lovers with different and unique content. There is already excitement in the month of January, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan. After five long years, he is set to return to the big screen with Pathaan. The film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be released on January 25. But ahead of its grand release, there are other films and series which can keep you glued with its power-packed content. It's the weekend and what could be the best way to spend it? We have curated a list of films and series releasing on OTT platforms this weekend that is perfect for binge-watching. Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa starrer Uunchai was one of the most loved films of 2022. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film showcased the story of four friends and their undying love for each other. The story revolves around three friends who plan to walk to the Everest base camp to fulfill their late friend's dream. The film is a perfect blend of humour, emotions and drama. The feel-good movie is released on Zee5 today. Big B took to social media and announced the same. He wrote, "Immensely grateful to everyone for all the love and appreciation. #Uunchai is now streaming on @zee5." It enjoyed a great run at the box office. The audience was refreshed to watch a Sooraj Barjatya film after a while.

Hit 2 Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 was a hit affair at the box office. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, was released in theatres on 2nd December 2022. The film also starred Meenakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Posani Krishna Murali, Komalee Prasad, and Srikanth Iyengar in key roles. The story revolves around solving a serial murder case. For those who missed watching it in theatres, the film is released on Prime Video today. Adivi Sesh shared the news with his fans on Instagram and wrote, "So much gratitude this morning! #HIT2 is out on Amazon Prime! Grateful to our ever loyal Telugu audience for flooding me with LOVE, & happy to see folks All India & worldwide discovering #HIT2 like it’s release day all over again. Got bombarded all night. Have you watched #HIT2onPrime yet?"

The Pale Blue Eye The Pale Blue Eye stars Harry Melling and Christian Bale in lead roles. It is based on Louis Bayard's book of the same name. Directed by Scott Coope, the film was released in December 2022 in select theatres. The story is about solving a series of murders that happened in 1830. The film has released today on Netflix. During its selective release, the film received a positive response from critics.

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta's hit film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne has been released today on Zee5. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saroon, the romantic comedy revolves around a man who tries to adopt a father for insurance benefits. The twists and turns will surely tickle your funnybones. It was released in theatres on 5th October 2022.