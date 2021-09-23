Amitabh Bachchan's vintage photo of playing cricket on sets of Mr Natwarlal is unmissable

Amitabh Bachchan always keep his millions of fans updated with what's happening and what's not. Be it personal or professional, Big B never fails to share a photo, video or even an anecdote. On Thursday, he did just that as she dropped a vintage photo. The photo dated back to the late 70s when the actor was shooting for his famous film Mr Natwarlal.

The picture will take you back in time and remind you of simpler days as Big B can be seen chilling on the sets while playing cricket. The black and white photo features Amitabh batting but with a rather short bat for his extremely tall height. Sharing the photo, Amitabh wrote, "Cricket on location .. while the shot is getting ready .. Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir??? I think .. Balla zara chota pad gaya (The bat fell a bit short)."

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post below:

The photo was a great treat for his fans and even daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda who dropped a love struck emoji on the picture. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Rohit Roy also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Recently, Big B had shared a video of his grand daughter Navya Nanda playing the piano. Like any other proud grandparent Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartfelt note for Navya as he said. "The admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli .. self taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business .. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches !! Love you my dearest. Who says daughters are not an asset to the family!!!" Click the link below to watch the video.

ALSO READ: Love you my dearest: Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise on granddaughter Navya Nanda acing piano keys; WATCH