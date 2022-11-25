Amitabh Bachchan's voice, image and name can't be used without his 'permission': Delhi HC

Amitabh Bachchan is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. On Friday, Delhi High Court passed an interim order to prevent the unlawful use of Amitabh's name, image, voice, or any of his personality attributes. The order is a landmark verdict, the first of its kind in India, which is not only against the defendants namely Rajat Nagi, Rana Partap Singh & Ors. but also the world at large for misusing Bachchan’s name, image, voice and personality attributes.

Eminent lawyer Harish Salve along with Ameet Naik and Pravin Anand, instructed by Anand and Naik, appeared for Mr Bachchan in the High Court. Ameet Naik, Joint Managing Partner of Anand and Naik stated “This landmark verdict will injuct any person from using the name, image, voice and other personality attributes of Mr. Bachchan without his consent and authorization by any means, physical or digital. The Indian jurisprudence will finally develop and evolve on personality rights and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is the right personality to set this trend.

He said, “We are pleased that the Delhi High Court has presented this landmark verdict and am grateful to Mr. Salve and Mr. Praveen Anand for this trend-setting order which will help talent in our country to protect their personality rights”.

The HC has passed a detailed order against the defendants and the world at large, injuncting them from infringing his personality rights and attributes, including his name ‘Amitabh Bachchan/ Bachchan/ AB/ Big-B’, image and voice. The HC has also directed the DOT and Ministry of Electronics & IT to pull down all links/websites that infringe upon Bachchan’s attributes.

Amitabh Bachchan work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is basking in the success of Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Next, he is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema in Project K directed by Nag Ashwin alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The Cheeni Kum actor also has the Hindi remake of the American movie, The Intern with Deepika Padukone in the lead.