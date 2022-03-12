‘Amjad wooed me with potato chips’, Shehla Khan remembers late husband

He looms large on the cinematic consciousness as the formidable dacoit Gabbar Singh. Brutal and barbaric. But in real life, the late Amjad Khan, was all heart and emotion. A Pathan, who inexorably wooed his ‘dark eyed’ neighbour with fries and jeep rides. Who impatiently waited for his school-going crush to grow up so that he could make her his wife. Outside the confines of his home, he enjoyed cult popularity but within it he remained obsessed with his children Shadaab, Ahlam and Seemab. Someone, who shed his tough-man avatar at the threshold to play an indulgent father inside. Shehla Khan and her children were shattered when time turned turtle and left their world in disarray on 27 July, 1992. Coming to terms with Amjad’s demise was an enormous challenge. Finding meaning in life without him even greater. Bonded by the memories of the man they loved the most, the Khans, bit by bit, garnered strength from each other and for each other… etching a life of dignity and togetherness. Shehla Khan recalls her life and times with the late Amjad Khan…in her own words. TEEN ROMANCE

Amjad and I lived in the same neighbourhood in Bandra. I knew him as Jayant (veteran actor) uncle’s son. I was still in school, while he was doing his B.A. when I first interacted with him. Once I was

walking my dog while Amjad and his friends were playing carrom. He came up to me and said, “Your name is Shehla?” I replied, “Yes.” He said, “It means the one with dark eyes.” He shot his next question.

“How old are you?” I said 14. “Hurry up and grow up. Because I am going to marry you!” he declared. I didn’t know how to react. I picked my dog and ran for my life.

Gradually, we became friendly. We played badminton together. Sometimes, I’d be walking to school with my sisters and friends when he’d pass by in his jeep and would offer to drop us to school. At times, while walking back from school, he’d say, “Let me drop you home.” He would take us around Bandstand for a small drive before that. You could call it childish; you could call it innocent. But these were our initial years. He wooed me with potato chips, I used to love the ones from a shop named Nobility in Bandra. He’d get me a half-kilo packet. I’d be damn kicked about it. My dad (late writer Akhtar-ul-Iman) sent me off to Aligarh to complete my graduation. Eventually, I returned to Mumbai. We got married in 1972.

SHOLAY CRAZE

Amjad was well-read and had done his Masters in Persian Literature and Philosophy of Religion. Initially, he wanted to be a journalist. He

was also passionate about theatre. He did plays with Farooque Shaikh, Shabana Azmi, Sanjeev Kumar and others. He didn’t want to do films.

Chetan Anand saab and Balraj Sahni saab watched him in the play, To This Night A Dawn, based on apartheid. They liked him and Chetan saab

signed him for Hindustan Ki Kasam (1973). He was also selected as a finalist in the Filmfare Talent contest. Amjad was offered Sholay in 1973, on the same day our son Shadaab was born.

Shadaab was around two when Sholay (1975) released. The film released on Friday and we took Shadaab to Juhu Beach on Sunday. Shadaab was playing with his toys in the sand, when all of a sudden Amjad picked him up, grabbed my hand and said, “Shehla run, just run!” I turned around and saw a large number of people coming towards us. We just about got into the car and fled even as they pounded it. I was incredulous. I asked Amjad, “Did people actually recognize you?” With inimitable humour, he replied, “Even Kalidas’ wife thought he was stupid!” Post Sholay, there was no looking back. Inkaar, Satte Pe Satta, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Kaalia, Yaarana, Mr Natwarlal, Laawaris, Naseeb, Shatranj Ke Khiladi… Amjad’s career spanned 17 years… And he lived a lifetime in those 17 years.

A FAMILY MAN

As a husband, Amjad was extremely patient. If I happened to come across some rumours linking him with women, I’d be like ‘what the hell!’ He’d say, “You want to fight? Come up to the bedroom. Shut the door, turn on the TV and argue as much as you want. Magar kamre se bahar awaaz nahi jaani chahiye. The children and the staff shouldn’t hear us fight.” He believed in keeping it dignified. Amjad was clear about not sleeping over a fight. There was no question of either of us sleeping in another bedroom or the guest room. He had laid down these ground rules.

I may not have been a bold girl but I was a confident person. My husband was an actor. If I got rattled with every Jill and Jane that he came across or was linked with, what would it say of my calibre as a woman, my confidence as a wife? You can’t up and leave or drag your children into it. I learnt to handle rumours with time. I respected Amjad. I looked up to him. Respect was the bottom line of our relationship.

NOT WITHOUT FATHER

Besides being a responsible husband, Amjad was an extremely caring father to our children – Shadaab, Ahlam and Seemab. They were his life. Usually, the children would be asleep by the time he returned

from shooting. He’d go to their room and just look at them sleeping, his eyes would moisten. He was that emotional about them. If any of them got hurt, Amjad would begin crying first. When our daughter Ahlam was supposed to be operated on for appendix, she kept on crying, ‘Daddy Daddy!’ He carried her in his arms. He insisted on sitting in the operation theatre, something the doctor naturally wouldn’t allow. So, he sat outside the theatre crying, while I looked at him foolishly. He was destined to spend little time with the children. His association was short-lived; that’s why perhaps it was so intense.

ACCIDENTAL DETOUR

It was on our way to the outdoor location of The Great Gambler (1979) that we met with the dreadful accident at Sawantwadi (near Goa). I was six months pregnant with Ahlam. My face was smashed and my bones broken. My right hand was in a sling. The left hand was out of the socket. Thirteen of Amjad’s ribs were broken; the steering wheel had penetrated his chest and ruptured the lung. He was gasping for breath. Also, his femur bone was broken. He had internal bleeding. But Amjad was more worried about me and about losing our child. A mob had gathered outside the hospital in Sawantwadi. “Gabbar Singh ko bahar lao,” they kept saying. The doctors sent us to Panjim or else the crowd would have pulled down the hospital. He had to be operated in Goa and that’s when Amitji (Bachchan) gave his signature for the doctors to proceed with the tracheostomy (a surgical procedure to ease breathing). Amjad and Amitji shared a close bond. Amitji must have been nervous because no one knew whether the man was going to make it or not. He was surprised when Amjad wrote down the term ‘tracheostomy’ on a piece of paper, gesturing to Amitji if he would be undergoing it. In fact, even in that condition, he spelt the complicated word correctly. Soon, we chartered a flight to Mumbai. We stayed in Nanavati Hospital for three months. WEIGHTY WOES After the accident, Amjad had to deal with health complications. Because of the inactivity and medications, he put on weight. He was a teetotaller though he smoked cigarettes. He was not a big eater but he loved mithai. He had around 30-35 mugs of tea every day. When he went for a shoot to Gwalior, he broke his other leg. Later, he had to take a test drive before the purchase of a new car. There he met with another accident and hurt his leg again. They had to pump him with steroids to get him going given the backlog of films to be completed.

TRAGEDY…

The 27th of July 1992, was a normal day. Amjad asked for tea after which he had to attend a meeting. Just then Shadab came down running saying, “Daddy’s gone cold!” Within minutes he was gone. I couldn’t accept it. It just didn’t sink in. I didn’t cry at all. I kept telling the doctor, ‘Bring him back!’ After the shock, my sleep cycle changed forever. I had to see the first light of dawn to be able to sleep. Till date, this pattern continues. I can only sleep after I have offered the fajr (morning) prayers. I read the Holy Quran, I perform namaz, I read books, watch television, play music… through the night. Initially, I’d see Amjad in my dreams again and again. Once I saw him appearing from the mist. Even if I drifted for around 15 minutes, I’d wake with a start having dreamt of him. But Amjad always appeared cheerful in the dreams. Till date I don’t watch his films. If his films are being aired, I move away. I don’t see his photographs either. I guess, it’s a kind of a mental block. An artist gifted a portrait of Amjad to Ahlam. The children have put it up in the dining room. Otherwise, there are no pictures of his anywhere in the house. I developed tachycardia, a cardiac condition, 10 months after Amjad passed away. I had to go through a surgical procedure to stabilize my ailment. Gradually, I got a hold over myself. Shadab who was 17 and Ahlam, who was 14, rallied around me and gave me strength. Seemab, who was just around 10, was in denial. He’d say, “Daddy has gone for shooting and will come back.” Soon, he had to appear for his unit tests where he had to write an essay on a most desired wish. He wrote his piece on, ‘I wish my daddy would come back’. While doing so, he admitted it to himself for the first time. That night he began wheezing and had to be taken to the hospital. The doctor said that it was ‘delayed shock’ and that it would take time to settle.

… AND BEYOND

Shadaab too underwent a personality change. He grew up overnight. Earlier he was a carefree kid, artistic and interested in painting, sculpting... He turned aloof. He would go behind our bungalow and sob. He wouldn’t cry in front of me. He would look at Seemab and ask, “Does he deserve to be without a father? Why our father?” Once in an emotional moment, he threw the cutglass crockery out in the lawn saying it was all pointless. Then he wanted to join films. He’d say, “I want to earn.” I said this is not your time to earn. Enjoy yourself. Live these years well. Nevertheless, he did Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1997). He had lost a lot of weight. But he needed to tone himself. He also did Hey Ram (2000). Gradually, he realised he’d come in at the wrong time. But you have to take these things in your stride. If it’s written for you, it will happen. Shadaab’s also written books (Shanti Memorial In 2013 and Murder In Bollywood in 2015). Recently, he directed a short film Mini Banerjee Ghar Mein Hai (was nominated for Filmfare 2020). More recently, he was part of the series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020). Ahlam is a total theatre person. She’s married to Zafar Karachiwala, a theatre personality and businessperson. Ahlam did Bijoy Nambiar’s short Malayalam film, Reflections (2019) with Mohanlal. Seemab has assisted in a few films. Everything happens in accordance to His will. May it work in my children’s best interests. My sons and my bahus – Shadaab is married to Rumana and Seemab to Shikha – we all live together. I am fortunate to have such wonderful daughters-in-law. I never cried like a woman would for her husband. Yes, I do have tears in my eyes when I talk of Amjad. I ask Allah to keep him happy wherever he is. He was truly a good man. When I miss him, the first thing that flashes before me is his smile, his laughter. Each time I appeared upset, he would ask, “What’s bothering you? Nothing is the end of the world. You have to tell me.” Finally, when I had unburdened myself, he’d say, “Now TOT (Transfer of Trouble) has happened. So, forget about it. I will look into it.” Even today it’s like that. The TOT between us is still working.

Also Read: WATCH: When Amitabh Bachchan stood by Amjad Khan as family which deepened their friendship