Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta to come up with a new movie 'Saunkan Saunkne'

Actors Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta, who earlier wooed audience with their chemistry in the film "Qismat", will now be seen together in a new movie, titled "Saunkan Saunkne".

Announcing the news of the their new project, Sargun took to Instagram and wrote: "Keep your blessings with us."

The film, which is directed by Amarjeet Singh Saraon, also features actress Nimrat Khaira. Amberdeep Singh has written it.

Also, "Saunkan Saunkne" will release in 2021.

Apart from this, Sargun and Ammy are also a part of the sequel ofA their hit movie "Qismat". Ammy is also making his Bollywood debut soon with the films "'83" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India".

Credits :IANS

