Ammy Virk reveals his family bought first AC in 2009, admits having 9 now; ‘ We would only hear about loans of Rs 30 lakhs…’

Ammy Virk is currently engaged in the promotions of his latest film, Khel Khel Mein. In a recent interview, he opened up about his struggles and shed light on the financial crunch his family faced during his childhood. He recalled how his family got their first AC in 2009. Ammy also went candid about growing up in a middle-class household and revealed how his father sold their car to fund Ammy's music album. Further, the singer-turned-actor considers himself lucky to pay off his family's debt.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, Ammy Virk reflected on his early days and mentioned that his family purchased an AC for the first time in 2009, and six people would sleep in the same room. However, his new house now has 9 ACs, a home theater, and other luxurious things, as he shared in the interview.

Ammy Virk said, "For my music album, my father sold a car for Rs 2.5-3 lakh and took a loan of another Rs 2.5 lakh." The Bad Newz actor shared that he grew up listening to the discussions on loans, interests, and sister's marriage in his family and asserted how such things are quite common in middle-class households. The Punjabi Munda stated that his father used to fulfill his wishes, invest in education, and put money into his first music album.

In the same conversation, Ammy said, "Sabse pehle unka karza tha jo Rs 30-40 lakh ka, wo utaara tha. Baad mein unke liye ghar banaya maine. 2013-2015, maine gaaya aur inn teen saalon ki poori kamayi ghar pe lagayi thi gaon mein (My parents had a debt of Rs 30-40 lakh and I paid it off. Later, I built a house for them. From 2013 to 2015, I sang, and whatever money I received in these three years, I invested in that house which was being built in my village)."

The actor went on to add that he got Italian marbles and full body showers worth Rs 6 lakh in the newly built home.

For the uninitiated, Ammy Virk is known for Punjabi films like Qismat, Saunkan Saunkne, and Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi, among others.

