Amol Kale funeral: Salman Khan, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and more arrive to pay last respects to MCA President

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Amol Kale passed away due to a cardiac arrest in the USA. His funeral took place today, June 12 in Mumbai. Several celebrities along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were seen attending it.

Celebs attend Amol Kale's funeral

Late MCA President Amol Kale's sudden death shook the entire nation. At his funeral today, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde was seen arriving in his car. On the other hand, Salman Khan was also seen attending the funeral wearing a white outfit to pay last respects to the MCA President.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also arrived at the venue to pay his last respects. Apart from them, notable personalities from the association were also seen attending the funeral.

Amol Kale watched the India vs Pakistan match live from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York stadium along with MCA office bearers on Sunday night (June 9). He was known as a close aide of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Kale was in New York along with MCA secretary Ajinkya Naik and Apex Council member Suraj Samat.

MCA releases statement regarding Amol Kale's sudden demise

In a statement shared on its social media pages, MCA wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our President, Shri. Amol Kale."

They further added, “On behalf of Apex Council, Member Clubs, Staff & our entire MCA family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family. His visionary leadership & efforts will be remembered in our hearts forever."

Former India and Mumbai cricketer Ravi Shastri, who was present in the US as a commentator in the T20 World Cup, paid his tribute to Kale.

Taking to his X handle, he penned, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Amol Kale, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association. His passion for the sport and unwavering dedication to its development leaves a void in the cricketing community. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues."

Former BCCI chairman and MCA president Sharad Pawar wrote, “Deeply shocked to hear about sudden demise of Shri Amol Kale, President, Mumbai Cricket Association.”

“He will always remembered for his gentle, affable demeanour and who sincerely endeavoured to take MCA ahead. My prayers with his family members." added Pawar

Meanwhile, 47-year-old Kale became the MCA president after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections held in October 2022.

