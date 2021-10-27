Amol Parashar on being noticed in ‘Sardar Udham’ despite Vicky Kaushal’s performance: It’s an achievement

Amol Parashar prolifically portrayed the character of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial ‘Sardar Udham’. Speaking about the film to ETimes Anmol said, “People have loved the film and the way Shoojit (Sircar) sir has perfectly molded it in a unique way. For me, it was always going to be a special appearance, in terms of screen time, as the story focused on Udham’s story. But it has been loved by so many people! It’s overwhelming to be a part of a film that leaves such an impact. Being noticed in such a great film with such a great performance by Vicky is itself an achievement; I would pat myself on the back.”

Speaking about his preparation for the part, Amol said, “When you have a great team, the work gets divided. We had a very clear vision of what we were trying to show. I think the only thing we required was the learning part about these people. The kind of research material the team had with my personal work, I realized that they are much more than what we think we know about them. This opened up my ideas and mind about these legends from India’s modern history.”

Amol is also a writer and he spoke about how his form of writing is different than of the character he played. Amol said, “What he wrote was more about social-political things, while mine was more of a personal-emotional story. They were young, idealistic, and very intelligent people. Reading about their views on society, people welfare, freedom and justice evolves you, it's quite eye-opening.”

