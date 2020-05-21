Amphan: Vicky Kaushal prays for Kolkata’s safety and well being as cyclone devastates the city

As Amphan has been devastating Bengal these days, Vicky Kaushal has penned a heartfelt note prying for the city’s safety.

As India is fighting an intense battle with COVID 19 outbreak these days, the nation is hit by another jolt by nature as Cyclone Amphan battered the West Bengal. According to media reports, heavy rain and gusty winds with over a speed of 100km/hr have hit Kolkata, Odisha have created a havoc in the city damaging the houses, wrecking structures and have resulted in a major loss of life and property. In fact, several videos have been doing the rounds on social media which showed several areas of Kolkata devastated with the cyclone along with a flooded airport.

Some visuals also featured an aircraft in knee-deep water and two hangars that have been damaged beyond repair. While these visuals have added on to the ongoing anxiety across the nation, people have been sending their prayers for Bengal. Joining them, Vicky Kaushal has also prayed for the safety of the state. He shared a heartfelt note on Instagram and wrote, “Seeing some terrifying videos coming in from Kolkata. Praying for the safety and well being of the people residing in the regions affected by the cyclone.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post for Cyclone Amphan:

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has given an account of damages in the state due to Amphan and stated, "We are not getting proper reports as the connections have been completely cut off due to the storm. But the total losses are likely to amount to thousands of crores. It will take at least 3-4 days to do an initial assessment of the losses. Many bridges and kutcha houses have been completely ravaged".

