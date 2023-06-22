Amrish Puri birth anniversary: 10 iconic dialogues of the late actor that still remain unforgettable

The landscape of Hindi cinema has changed drastically over the past couple of decades. However, there are some actors who left long-lasting impressions that will carry on for generations to come. One such actor who left an unswerving legacy through his mastery of the craft was Amrish Puri. The late actor had a distinguishable filmography of over 450 movies he amassed during a 38-year-long career from 1967 to 2005. Apart from Hindi movies, Amrish Puri had also done movies in Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films.

Amrish Puri also played iconic roles in Hollywood movies like 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' and 'Gandhi'. He had a highly versatile acting range, but was most famous for his villainous roles in movies like Shahenshah, Mr. India, Ram Lakhan, Karun Arjun, Nayak: The Real Hero, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and many more. His memorable deep voice commanded a screen presence like no other and made his dialogues all the more impactful. Today, on his 91st birth anniversary, let’s look back at the most iconic dialogues ever delivered by Amrish Puri.

Amrish Puri’s most iconic dialogues

1. Mogambo khush hua! – Mr. India

2. Jaa Simran jaa, jee le apni zindagi! – Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge

3. Thappad tumhare munh par pada hai, aur nishaan mere gaal par chappe hai. – Vishwatma

4. Aadmi ke pass dimag ho na … toh woh apna dard bhi bech sakta hai – Aitraaz

5. Yeh adaalat hai, koi mandir ya dargah nahi jahan mannatein aur muraadein poori hoti hai … yahan dhoop batti aur narayal nahi … balki thos saboot aur gawah pesh kiye jaate hai – Damini

6. Amreeka mein pyar ka matlab hai len den … lekin Hindustan mein pyar ka matlab hai sirf dena, dena, dena – Pardes

7. Tabaadlo se ilaake badalte hai … iraade nahi – Garv

8. Galati ek baar hoti hai, do baar hoti hai … lekin teesri baar iraada hota hai – Ilaaka

9. Ghaas aur dushmani kahin bhi aur kabhi bhi paida ho sakte hai – Shahenshah

10. Har aadmi ka kuch na kuch daam hota hai … daam dedo, aadmi tumhara – Mashaal

