Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: Late actor replaced Anupam Kher for Mr India’s ‘Mogambo’ role?

On Amrish Puri's birth anniversary, here's a special anecdote about his most famous character, Mogambo from Mr India.

Late actor Amrish Puri’s demise left a void in Bollywood. Having worked in more than 450 films, the star's remarkable villainous performances and unique style of dialogue delivery left an incredible mark in Indian cinema. On his 89th birth anniversary on June 22, 2021, Pinkvilla brings to you a fun fact. Did you know, late actor Amrish Puri wasn’t the first choice of ‘Mr India’ makers? Yes, that’s true! ‘Special 26’ actor Anupam Kher was first approached for the role of iconic villain ‘Mogambo’.

In a past interview, Kher reported that initially, he felt upset about losing the movie, however, he was absolutely enthralled with Amrish’s performance in ‘Mr India’. Anupam also lauded the makers for casting Puri for the role. The famous dialogue ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ recited by Amrish had become an immensely popular line. Released in 1987, ‘Mr India’ went on to become one of the most popular movies of all times. Besides the phenomenal role of Mogambo, the film also featured Anil Kapoor and late actress in the lead role.

Meanwhile, netizens remembered Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary. One of Twitter users said, “Remembering one of the best “villain” in the world and our famous “Mogambo” on his birth anniversary”. Another late actor’s fan and social media enthusiast said, “Without Amrish Puri, there isn’t Mr India. Miss you sir”.

Take a look:

Remembering one of the best "Villain'' in the world and out famous "Mogambo" on his birth anniversary. #AmrishPuri pic.twitter.com/LdTjsTMNhS — MOHAMMAD SHAMS KHAN (@dmohdshams_27) June 22, 2021

#AmrishPuri....one of the greatest actor every born...without him, the movie would have been incomplete... — Jeevan (@jeevanthunga) June 22, 2021

Remembering The Legendary Actor And Person In Our Indian Film Industry #AmrishPuri On His Birth Anniversary pic.twitter.com/sKmD0y8hjZ — Diddi Mani Kumar (@ManiKumarDiddi) June 22, 2021

#RememberingAmrishPuri your contribution to Bollywood Industry is hugely respected and admire.

Happy Birthday to you #AmrishPuri Sir. pic.twitter.com/Bmm5vpNrV4 — Brajendra Kumar Mishra (Braja) (@brajendramshr) June 22, 2021

Apart from the famous role in ‘Mr India’, Amrish is also recalled for his spectacular performances in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Nagina’, and ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

On a related note, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is reportedly working on the sequel of ‘Mr India’. In an old conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Ali said that the film will be named ‘Mr India’ and will focus on a common man fighting a villain in a hip way relevant in today’s scenario.

