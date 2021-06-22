  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: Late actor replaced Anupam Kher for Mr India’s ‘Mogambo’ role?

On Amrish Puri's birth anniversary, here's a special anecdote about his most famous character, Mogambo from Mr India.
4432 reads Mumbai
Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary Anupam kher Amrish Puri Birth Anniversary: Late actor replaced Anupam Kher for Mr India’s ‘Mogambo’ role?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Late actor Amrish Puri’s demise left a void in Bollywood. Having worked in more than 450 films, the star's remarkable villainous performances and unique style of dialogue delivery left an incredible mark in Indian cinema. On his 89th birth anniversary on June 22, 2021, Pinkvilla brings to you a fun fact. Did you know, late actor Amrish Puri wasn’t the first choice of ‘Mr India’ makers? Yes, that’s true! ‘Special 26’ actor Anupam Kher was first approached for the role of iconic villain ‘Mogambo’. 

In a past interview, Kher reported that initially, he felt upset about losing the movie, however, he was absolutely enthralled with Amrish’s performance in ‘Mr India’. Anupam also lauded the makers for casting Puri for the role. The famous dialogue ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ recited by Amrish had become an immensely popular line. Released in 1987, ‘Mr India’ went on to become one of the most popular movies of all times. Besides the phenomenal role of Mogambo, the film also featured Anil Kapoor and late actress Sridevi in the lead role. 

Meanwhile, netizens remembered Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary. One of Twitter users said, “Remembering one of the best “villain” in the world and our famous “Mogambo” on his birth anniversary”. Another late actor’s fan and social media enthusiast said, “Without Amrish Puri, there isn’t Mr India. Miss you sir”. 

Take a look:

Apart from the famous role in ‘Mr India’, Amrish is also recalled for his spectacular performances in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Nagina’, and ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. 

On a related note, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is reportedly working on the sequel of ‘Mr India’. In an old conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Ali said that the film will be named ‘Mr India’ and will focus on a common man fighting a villain in a hip way relevant in today’s scenario.

Also Read|La Familia: Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan on late actor’s love for Tom & Jerry; Talks about Mr India, DDLJ

Credits :Lehren Retro/The Quint

You may like these
Anupam Kher calls it a privilege to have a friend like Amrish Puri
Mr India: 5 Reasons why Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri starrer is a cult classic
When Anupam Kher, Shah Rukh Khan & Jackie Shroff made ‘innocently looking at camera’ a style statement
Anil Kapoor wishes Kirron Kher on her birthday with a lovely message; Says 'You’re simply the best'
Anupam Kher wishes ‘dearest’ Kirron Kher a happy birthday: You are honest, fair, sincere & forthright
Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: 5 times when actress gave a savage reply to Karan Johar on India's got Talent
close