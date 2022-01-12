Amrish Puri Death Anniversary: How Aamir Khan got into trouble with senior star for being a perfectionist

We all know what a perfectionist Aamir Khan is and he has always been that way. Although his perfectionism is something everyone appreciates, sometimes people might get irritated and one such fun incident had happened with the late Amrish Puri on the sets of the 1985 film Zabardast. Aamir was not a big star at that time, he was just assisting his uncle Nasir Hussain and was kept in charge of action continuity and the Dhoom 3 star was a perfectionist even in that job.

The cast of Zabardast included big names, Sanjeev Kumar, Sunny Deol, Jaya Prada, and Amrish Puri as well. Only a few of them were aware of Aamir Khan’s association with Nasir Hussain and Amrish was not amongst them. Reportedly, Aamir was made to check details and make sure all the shots were continuous and that the action sequences did not appear choppy. The PK actor later went to Amrish Puri and explained to him the positioning of hands for his scene and had begun shooting. Puri in the flow of the scene would forget about the hand positioning. Aamir though was particular, he kept reshooting the scene not letting the hand positioning go. This upset Amrish Puri. The late actor was irritated and yelled at Aamir which reportedly left everyone in shock on the sets.

Later, when Nasir Hussain went and told Amrish Puri that Aamir Khan was only working according to the instructions given to him, the late actor felt guilty. In fact, he even went and reportedly apologised to Mr Perfectionist and cleared the air.

