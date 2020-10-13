  1. Home
Amrita Arora and husband RJ Anmol are expecting their first child 4 years after tying the knot

Amrita Arora and RJ Anmol tied the knot almost four yeas ago after dating for seven years and looks like the couple are all set for the next phase of their lives.
Amrita Arora and husband RJ Anmol are all set to become parents soon. While the couple who prefer keeping it low and are extremely private have not shared the news, they were spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai's Khar. According to ETimes, Amrita Arora was snapped in a cute short white dress and she looked adorable with her growing baby bump in all its glory. Husband RJ Anmol stood by her side and was seen smiling. 

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot almost four yeas ago after dating for seven years and looks like the couple are all set for the next phase of their lives. Their wedding, too, was a super intimate affair. A source told the portal that Amrita concieved just before the lockdown came into effect. 

"She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together. Anmol and she are both private people and they like to keep things low-key," the source said. 

RJ Anmol had recently shared a monochrome picture with Amrita, calling her his 'soulmate'. The caption read, "My Soulmate @amrita_rao_insta - “When you photograph people in Color , you photograph their clothes. But when you photograph people in Black and White, you photograph their SOULS !” #soulmate #photooftheday." 

Check it out: 

Here's wishing Amrita and Anmol a hearty congratulations. 

