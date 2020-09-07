Amrita Arora hits out at people for sharing Malaika Arora’s COVID 19 reports; Calls it a sad state of affairs

As Malaika Arora has confirmed testing positive for COVID 19, her sister has slammed people for sharing her medical reports on social media.

The COVID 19 outbreak seems to be tightening its grip on Bollywood. After the Bachchans, love birds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have tested positive for the deadly virus. Recently, Malaika confirmed the news of being COVID positive in an Instagram post and revealed that she has been asymptomatic and has been under home quarantine as instructed by the doctors along with following all the protocols. Ever since the news surfaced, Malaika has been inundated with wishes for her speedy recovery.

Amid this, Malaika’s COVID 19 reports have also gone viral on social media. And now, Amrita Arora has expressed her disappointment over circulating her sister’s medical reports. She shared the messages on her Instagram story and slammed people for being insensitive. She wrote, “Price of being a celebrity? New normal? In sickness but not in health? Is this ok? My sister’s results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok????????? What’s has happened to us humans sad sad state of affairs.”

Amrita further added, “Was posting her result of any use to anyone ?????? She’s a responsible citizen who would’ve declared it anyway! What’s the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis! Why why why!!”

This isn’t all. She further wondered how Malaika’s reports were leaked on social media and wrote, “The question is how did her report get out in the 1st place ... How was it ok to disregard a doc / patient confidentiality. Let’s just respect what’s happening in the world today and stop this ridiculous naming and shaming syndrome! STOP!”

Meanwhile, Malaika’s beau Arjun has also been under home quarantine post his COVID 19 diagnosis. He shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus.”

