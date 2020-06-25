  1. Home
Amrita Arora pens a sweet birthday note for Karisma Kapoor; Calls her ‘loyal, strong voice of reason person’

As Karisma Kapoor turned a year older today, Amrita Arora penned a sweet birthday note for the diva.
Karisma Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. In her journey of 29 years in Bollywood, the diva has given us several blockbuster movies and it was always a delight to watch her onscreen. In fact, her stunning looks and impressive acting skills garnered her a massive fan following. So, when Karisma turned a year older today, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress was expected to be inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world.

Joining them, Amrita Arora, who happens to be Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s close friend also showered love on the birthday girl with a special post on social media. The diva shared a beautiful selfie of herself with Karisma wherein Lolo was dressed in a shimmery blue coloured dress and was posing with a perfect pout. In the caption, Amrita wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor. To my unwavering, loyal, strong voice of reason person ... we love you,” followed by heart emoticons.

Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor To my unwavering,loyal ,strong voice of reason person ... we love you

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted a heartwarming post for her sister featuring a video of their childhood photos, her movie scenes and their family pics.

Talking about the work front, Karisma recently completed 29 years in the industry and shared a beautiful poster of her first film Prem Qaidi. She wrote, “It’s been 29 years today! Thank you so much for all the love... ever grateful... Hard work, grit, determination and honesty has always paved the way for me.”

