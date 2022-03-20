Amrita Arora reunites with Kareena Kapoor Khan as she returns from Maldives; See 'beesee' Bebo's PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora’s friendship is not hidden from anyone. Everyone knows that these two are great buddies and often love spending time together. From working out together to going on dinner dates, Bebo and Amrita never fail to set friendship goals. Well, the 3 Idiots actress recently came back from the Maldives after spending a gala time and met her BFF after a gap. Amrita took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the actress who seems to be busy on her phone.

Taking to her Instagram handle Amrita Arora shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan sitting on her sofa and talking on the phone. The actress can be seen wearing a white oversized tee that she paired with blue shorts. She has tied her hair in a bun and the background behind her looks beautiful with pink bloom flowers. Sharing this picture Amrita wrote, “Very very beeeseee! @kareenakapoorkhan re united! Bebo reshared this picture and wrote, “Back with my Amuuu”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front, she will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress shot for the film when she was pregnant with Jeh. The film is an official Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It also stars South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. It will be Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration together.

