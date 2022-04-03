Amrita Arora snapped visiting sister Malaika Arora as she recovers at home after car accident; PICS

A day after Malaika Arora was admitted to the hospital and discharged on Sunday morning, sister Amrita Arora visited her. The paparazzi snapped the fitness diva's younger sister at Malaika's residence as she arrived with husband Shakeel Ladak and her son. The trio were seen exiting Malaika's residential building after meeting her.

Amrita was seen in a bright full length dress and her husband also complemented her in a simple yellow tee. On noticing the paparazzi, Amrita waved out to them. According to latest reports, Malaika was discharged on Sunday and she is currently recovering from the comfort of her own home. The accident took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Khopoli Police had taken charge of the matter.

"Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," Apollo Hospital said in a statement on Saturday night.

Take a look at Amrita Arora's photos:

Amrita was keeping the media abreast about Malaika's health condition. Confirming that she had returned home, Amrita told ETimes, "She’s is fine and recovering at home now."

