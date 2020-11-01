Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol become proud parents of a baby boy: Report
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have been married for four years now. The couple is now all set to embrace parenthood.
The couple has reportedly welcomed a baby boy on Sunday morning.
