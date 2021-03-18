Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol cannot stop gushing over their son ‘Veer’ in a heartwarming FIRST pic; Take a look

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol had welcomed their first child last year in November and named him 'Veer.' Now, they have revealed their baby's face in a beautiful family photo and it will leave you in awe of the three.

Vivaah actress Amrita Rao has been enjoying motherhood over the past few months as she welcomed her first child with her husband RJ Anmol. The couple was blessed with their son back in November 2020 and they named their bundle of joy, 'Veer.' Over the past few months, Amrita and Anmol did not share a photo of their son and kept him away from the limelight. However, on Thursday, the couple revealed their baby's face in a heartwarming photo and well, left netizens gushing.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anmol shared a photo featuring him, Amrita, and their son Veer. In the picture, we can see Amrita and Anmol watching over their son Veer. The little one can be seen smiling away with his parents and well, it is a sight to behold. Amrita and Anmol can be seen adorably looking at their son as he smiles and frolics in the photo. The heartwarming photo sent the internet into a meltdown and the family of 3 looked absolutely adorable.

Sharing the photo, Anmol wrote, "Our World, Our Happiness #Veer" Seeing the picture, several fans dropped adorable comments. A fan wrote, "It’s adorable. he is copy of u..God bless..." Another one wrote, "God Bless the Rockstar!! #Veer"

Take a look:

The actress had announced her pregnancy in October 2020 and welcomed her son in November. Post delivering, Amrita and Anmol had shared a beautiful post where they announced that they had welcomed a son. Amrita had even mentioned that she was open to baby name suggestions in a post. Later, they revealed that they had named their son Veer. In a recent chat with Times Of India, Amrita spoke about motherhood. She said that it is a mix of emotions. She said, "Each day there is wonderment, excitement, exhaustion, love, frustration, joy, entertainment and so many emotions in one jar." Amrita and Anmol got married back in 2016. The actress was last seen in the 2019 film, Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Also Read|Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol reveal their baby boy's name & introduce him to the world with an adorable photo

Credits :RJ Anmol Twitter

Share your comment ×