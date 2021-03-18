  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol cannot stop gushing over their son ‘Veer’ in a heartwarming FIRST pic; Take a look

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol had welcomed their first child last year in November and named him 'Veer.' Now, they have revealed their baby's face in a beautiful family photo and it will leave you in awe of the three.
42346 reads Mumbai Updated: March 18, 2021 10:15 pm
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol cannot stop gushing over their son ‘Veer’ in a heartwarming FIRST pic; Take a look
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Vivaah actress Amrita Rao has been enjoying motherhood over the past few months as she welcomed her first child with her husband RJ Anmol. The couple was blessed with their son back in November 2020 and they named their bundle of joy, 'Veer.' Over the past few months, Amrita and Anmol did not share a photo of their son and kept him away from the limelight. However, on Thursday, the couple revealed their baby's face in a heartwarming photo and well, left netizens gushing. 

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anmol shared a photo featuring him, Amrita, and their son Veer. In the picture, we can see Amrita and Anmol watching over their son Veer. The little one can be seen smiling away with his parents and well, it is a sight to behold. Amrita and Anmol can be seen adorably looking at their son as he smiles and frolics in the photo. The heartwarming photo sent the internet into a meltdown and the family of 3 looked absolutely adorable. 

Sharing the photo, Anmol wrote, "Our World, Our Happiness #Veer" Seeing the picture, several fans dropped adorable comments. A fan wrote, "It’s adorable. he is copy of u..God bless..." Another one wrote, "God Bless the Rockstar!! #Veer" 

Take a look:

The actress had announced her pregnancy in October 2020 and welcomed her son in November. Post delivering, Amrita and Anmol had shared a beautiful post where they announced that they had welcomed a son. Amrita had even mentioned that she was open to baby name suggestions in a post. Later, they revealed that they had named their son Veer. In a recent chat with Times Of India, Amrita spoke about motherhood. She said that it is a mix of emotions. She said, "Each day there is wonderment, excitement, exhaustion, love, frustration, joy, entertainment and so many emotions in one jar." Amrita and Anmol got married back in 2016. The actress was last seen in the 2019 film, Thackeray with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

Also Read|Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol reveal their baby boy's name & introduce him to the world with an adorable photo

Credits :RJ Anmol Twitter

You may like these
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol reveal their baby boy's name & introduce him to the world with an adorable photo
Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol are open to baby name suggestions; Ask fans & netizens are here with interesting answers
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol become proud parents of a baby boy: Report
Amrita Rao opens up on pregnancy, reveals feeling of being a mother soon is yet to sink in
Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol are expecting their first child 4 years after tying the knot
Jolly LLB clocks 8 years: Powerful dialogues from the Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao starrer
Anonymous 3 days ago

Congratulations Amrita. Wish you all never ending happiness

Anonymous 3 days ago

Cute, happy baby!

Anonymous 3 days ago

Who took the picture

Anonymous 3 days ago

Professional photographer of course

Anonymous 3 days ago

shahid kapoor