Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol recall a decade old incident that got them to the hospital from hotel room; WATCH

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are one of the cutest couples. The couple recently embraced parenthood and stepped into the new phase of their lives. Although the actress has been away from the limelight for a long time now, but that does not stop her from being active in creating videos with hubby Anmol for their YouTube channel. The couple has spoken about a lot of things in the videos they create. They have revealed their love story, the challenges Anmol faced in dating an actress etc. Well, the recent video that they have uploaded is about a tricky and scary situation that they had to face 10 years back while they were dating.

In the video, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol took us back in time. They recreated the entire incident that happened 10 years back. The couple had sneaked into a hotel in Mumbai as they wanted to have some fun a day before Holi 10 years back. Amrita wrapped her face with a cloth so that no one recognises her. They checked into their rooms and then sat to have some drink to enjoy their time. Amrita could not have it after 1 sip but Anmol finished 2 full glasses. After that, he fell ill and could not do anything.

Anmol and Amrita further added that they called their family doctor who asked him to immediately rush to the hospital. Anmol then called his sister to the hotel to take Amrita back home and he himself sat in a rickshaw to get himself admitted to the hospital. Well, in the end, they revealed that even their parents did not about this entire incident until today.

