Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol reveal their baby boy's name & introduce him to the world with an adorable photo

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have revealed their baby boy's name. Both took to their respective social handles to announce the same.

Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The power couple shared the arrival news of their little munchkin on social media. Both are embracing parenthood and are leaving no stones unturned to enjoy the new phase in their lives. Few days ago, the couple asked everyone for suggestions for their baby's name. They took to their respective social media handles and shared a picture asking for the same. Speaking of this, the couple has now revealed that they have zeroed in on the name Veer. Amrita and Anmol have named their baby boy as Veer.

Announcing the same, the Main Hoon Na star shared an adorable picture wherein Anmol can be seen holding the fist of their son. She captioned the photo as, “Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings.” The doting dad also shared the same beautiful photo with an identical caption. The picture that is doing rounds on the internet is receiving love from everyone.

Check out the posts:

On a related note, Amrita last month announced her pregnancy with a picture wherein she flaunted her baby bump alongside hubby. She wrote, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ...the Baby is Coming Soon An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing.” After dating for almost seven years, the power couple got hitched in 2016.

