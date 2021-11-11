Amrita Rao appreciates husband RJ Anmol for supporting her during motherhood: Glad to have him

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao is currently in a happy phase. She has been enjoying her motherhood time to the fullest and her Instagram feed is proof of that. The actress, who married RJ Anmol, is blessed with baby boy Veer. Well, after that she has been keeping herself busy with the child and mother duties. But in this journey, she was not alone and has been getting constant support from her husband. The actress has appreciated it and said that she is glad to have him in her life.

In a conversation with The Times of India, the actress shared her thoughts on motherhood and mentioned that it is not easy to raise a child. We too agree with her. Motherhood is not an easy journey for any woman. It is a tough time. Coming back to her interview, Amrita, who is also trying to strike a balance between personal and professional life, said that if her husband's support would not have been there then things would not have been this easy.

The Vivah actress also said that what a father can bring in is different and certainly valuable especially when the mother is also recovering post her delivery. On her second baby plan, the actress mentioned that she does not believe in the concept of having another child just to give company to her younger one.

On the work front, she was last seen in Satyagraha, a political drama film directed by Prakash Jha. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, and Vipin Sharma in the lead roles.

Also Read: 15 years of Vivah: When RJ Anmol’s mother asked him to marry someone like Amrita Rao after watching the film