Amrita Rao denied Aditya Chopra’s offer to be YRF in-house actor: Not comfortable with kissing scenes

Amrita Rao, better known for her roles in movies like Vivaah and Ishq Vishk won several hearts with her natural acting and innocent looks. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress has already made her debut on YouTube and runs a channel named Couple of Things along with her husband RJ Anmol. In the videos, they share their experiences with their fans. In one of the recent videos, Amrita revealed that back in 2011, she had to turn down producer Aditya Chopra’s offer to be YashRaj’s in-house actor. She also told her reason behind it.

In the video, Amrita said, “He asked if I still had those reservations that I had before, about performing intimate scenes as he wants her to be part of YashRaj’s actors’ group.” After hearing Aditya’s pitch, Amrita was quite impressed but was still in dilemma. She asked filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya about it and he asked her to follow her heart. And after much thinking, she turned down Aditya Chopra and stayed on her principles. She recalled that Aditya Chopra had utter respect for her decision when she declined the offer.

Amrita also revealed in the video that Aditya Chopra had earlier offered her Neal ‘n’ Niki and Bachna Ae Haseeno but she had rejected them due to kissing and bold scenes as she was not comfortable doing them.

Watch video here:

Amrita Rao has worked in several movies including Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Ishq Vishk, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Masti among others. She is married to RJ Anmol and the couple has a baby boy together.

ALSO READ: RJ Anmol admits he was insecure while dating Amrita Rao; Here’s why