Amrita Rao feeds son Veer; RJ Anmol calls it the ‘toughest duty’ & dedicates heartfelt post for all moms

RJ Anmol took to his Instagram handle to share an appreciation note for his beloved wife Amrita Rao. He has also shared a beautiful picture of the mother-son duo.

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol embraced parenthood and welcomed their first child in November last year. Both of them often share several pictures and videos of each other along with their son, Veer. There’s no doubt that RJ Anmol is a hands-on-dad while on the other hand, Amrita ensures to fulfil her mommy duties. Today, Anmol took to his Instagram handle to share an appreciation note for his beloved wife. He also shared a precious picture of Amrita feeding the little munchkin.

RJ Anmol called the whole experience ‘surreal’ and ‘magical’. He dedicated his note to all the mothers on the planet. Amrita can be seen holding the baby in her arms facing her back towards the camera. She is seen in white and blue attire. Anmol shared the adorable picture and wrote, “Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day...its so Surreal, So Magical... almost Godly ! . Its the Toughest Duty - All Night, All Day & She does it with a smile on her face... to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way... I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet ... Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say.”

Take a look at RJ Anmol’s latest post here:

Earlier, Amrita took to her Instagram handle to share a video of how Anmol was taking care of their baby amidst his work. While sharing the same, she wrote, “With VEER around, you Don't Ever Say " Don't Rush" !!!A Hands-On Mom is Nothing without a Hands-On Papa @rjanmol27 I'm So Proud of You #veer #sharethelove #dontrushchallenge #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #rjanmol #amritarao #papa #fatherlove #fatherson.”

For the unreserved, after seven years of dating, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol tied the knot in May 2016.

