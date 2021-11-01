Amrita Rao opens up about her son Veer’s first birthday celebration and their thoughtful gift to him

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao had taken all her fans by a pleasant surprise when she announced her first pregnancy with her husband RJ Anmol. The couple welcomed their baby boy last year and it is already 1 year to this lovely day. Amrita and Anmol are gearing up to celebrate their tiny tots first birthday today. In a chat with Bombay Times, the actress opened up about her plans to celebrate her son Veer’s first birthday and how her hubby has always been by her side to share parenting duties.

Talking about Veer’s first birthday celebration, Amrita Rao revealed, “Veer turns one, and the mommy in me will be one as well, thanks to my child. We will celebrate at home with immediate family members owing to the pandemic. There will be a lovely animal-themed cake for him. We are decorating the house with balloons. Our gift to Veer will be a contribution on his behalf to a non-profit organisation for cataract surgeries for senior citizens and children.”

Amrita also spoke about how her life has changed after stepping into parenthood. Amrita said that after having a baby, your schedule is never yours because the baby is the boss. The Vivaah actress revealed that she hasn’t slept for eight hours at a stretch in the last 18 months. She balances her baby’s schedule with her work schedule and prepares all his food. The actress concluded by saying, “Motherhood is about surprising yourself with the strength you never knew you had.”

