Amrita Rao opens up on pregnancy, reveals feeling of being a mother soon is yet to sink in

Given that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, Amrita Rao revealed that her top priority is her mental and physical health. Read on to know more.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: October 14, 2020 09:00 am
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol expecting first child. Amrita Rao opens up on pregnancy, reveals feeling of being a mother soon is yet to sink in.
Amrita Rao surprised social media on Wednesday when her photo with husband RJ Anmol outside a doctor's clinic in Mumbai went viral. In the photo, the actress could be seen in a cute white dress with her growing bay bump on display. The fiercely private couple had not announced their pregnancy, but since the photo went viral, Amrita confirmed her pregnancy and opened up on the same.  

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actress revealed that her husband RJ Anmol is definitely pampering her a lot. Given that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, Amrita revealed that her top priority is her mental health. She said, "Even the baby realises it and is not very demanding. There are no special cravings I eat whatever I want and the baby seems to be happy with it."  

However, she admits that the feeling that she will be a mother soon has not yet sunk in. "I guess it takes your child to be in front of you to believe what nature can do," Amrita said adding that she and Anmol even have a favourite song and that he reads a chapter from the Bhagvad Gita to her and the baby every night. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Anniversary My Soulmate My Lifeline @rjanmol27 4 years of Marital BLISS

A post shared by AMRITA RAO (@amrita_rao_insta) on

A source had earlier told ETimes, "She is loving this phase of her life. While people may not be aware of her pregnancy, those close to the couple are in the know. They conceived just before the lockdown and this phase came as a blessing in disguise as the couple could spend quality time together." 

Mumbai Mirror

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Congrats! She is 39 years old. Needs to take care.

