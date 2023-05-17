Amrita Rao recalls receiving THIS from guys in US and Canada after Vivaah’s release, reveals it was ‘magical’

Amrita Rao was one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her simplicity, her innocence, and her beauty managed to get her a lot of fans. She has been a part of some of the best movies in the past and one of them was Vivaah. This film also starred Shahid Kapoor, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Sameer Soni, and others. The film revolved around the traditional take on arranged marriage and was loved by everyone. But in an interview on Rajshri Productions YouTube channel, Amrita revealed that she was flooded with marriage proposals from guys after the film was released.

Amrita Rao was flooded with marriage proposals

Recalling the time after Vivaah was released, Amrita Rao revealed that she would get several proposals. She further added that at that time they did not have so many smartphones so she would mostly get those letters from guys in Canada and the US and they used to send her photos of their house, their moms, and their cars. “I used to laugh back then at these things. But now when I look back at it, I think of the impact that one role has, they just want to get married to you. It was so magical,” Amrita gushed. Earlier, Amrita Rao had also said how her husband RJ Anmol had seen Vivaah with his mother and his mother asked him to get a daughter-in-law like Poonam.

Amrita Rao was supposed to star in Salman Khan's Wanted

Recently, Amrita Rao in her book revealed that she was completely shattered after she got to know that she was offered Wanted. She also revealed that she bumped into a production guy who worked closely with Boney Kapoor and that's how she found out about the offer. The actress wrote, "A few months later, I was in Hyderabad shooting for a Telugu film with south superstar Mahesh Babu. One evening, back from the shoot in the lobby of my hotel Taj Banjara, I bumped into a production guy who worked closely with Mr. Boney Kapoor. 'Oh, hi Amrita! How are you doing? If only our dates hadn't clashed, you would be shooting for us with Salman Khan for Wanted,' he said. I looked at him blankly. 'When was 1 approached for Wanted?' I asked, confused." The person told her, "Oh of course you were, I had called your manager and he said your dates were impossible to match."

