Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol are open to baby name suggestions; Ask fans & netizens are here with interesting answers
Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The power couple, who is on cloud nine, shared the arrival news of their baby boy on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, RJ Anmol posted a note that read, “Buoy O Boy... Yes, it's a 'Boy'... Amrita and the Baby are doing perfectly fine. So much love pouring in... We feel blessed! Thank you. As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift... Baby-names suggestions are welcome...” Later, the actress too shared the same post on her social media.
But what caught everyone’s fancy was the couple asking everyone suggestions for their baby's name. In no time, the post started doing rounds on the special media with fans giving their suggestions. One elated user wrote on the photo-sharing app, Amrita+ Anmol= Amran. Another suggested, Atharv. Ashrey,Akshan,Aahan,Anirudh ,Aarush my suggestion mam @amrita_rao_insta @preetika_pree @rjanmol27, said another fan.
Check out Amrita Rao’s Instagram Post:
On a related note, the Main Hoon Na actress last month announced her pregnancy news with a picture wherein she flaunted her baby bump alongside hubby. She wrote, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long ) But It's True ...the Baby is Coming Soon An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing.”
After dating for almost seven years, the power couple got hitched in 2016.
