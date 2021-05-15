Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol mark their wedding anniversary by donating oxygen cylinders to help COVID 19 patients

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. On this occasion, the couple has decided to lend a helping hand to those battling with Covid-19.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol have completed 5 years of their marital bliss today. While it’s a special day for them, the two have decided to mark it with a noble gesture. The couple took to their respective social media handles to inform their fans that they are pledging to donate oxygen cylinders to help Covid-19 patients. The actress has also urged everyone to convert their "good wishes into some service to society and to the Nation. "

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amrita shared a throwback photo of herself with Anmol wherein they can be seen chilling together. Alongside it, she wrote, “On our Wedding Anniversary today ..we commit ourselves to donating Oxygen Cylinders to the people in need #throwbackpic And We urge All of you to convert your good wishes into some service to the Society & to the Nation Since the last month we have already been working with our @oxygenarmy1 (in Mumbai) withtremendous support from many of you generous donors ...and we pledge to continue so . . #JaiHind (sic).”

RJ Anmol shared the same photo on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Looking forward to a Better World #JaiHind Blessed to be with a Like Minded Partner @amrita_rao_insta. On our Wedding Anniversary today ..we commit ourselves to donating Oxygen Cylinders to the people in need #throwbackpic.”

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol are currently enjoying their parenthood phase. The two welcomed their first child, son Veer in November last year. They often share his adorable photos on social media. The couple tied the knot in 2016 in a secret ceremony in presence of their families.

