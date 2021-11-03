Amrita Rao’s son Veer’s first birthday party was a ‘small knit animal themed’ one; PHOTOS

Amrita Rao’s son Veer’s first birthday party was a ‘small knit animal themed’ one; PHOTOS
Amrita Rao’s son Veer’s first birthday party was a ‘small knit animal themed’ one; PHOTOS (Pic credit - Amrita Rao/Instagram)
Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol had pleasantly surprised their fans and followers last year after they announced the actress’ pregnancy. The couple welcomed their baby boy and are on cloud 9 ever since. Well, yesterday was the first birthday of their tiny tot and the excited parents took to their social media to wish their bundle of joy. Today, Anmol took to his Twitter handle to share some adorable inside pictures from the bash that was only attended by the closed family members. 

Taking to his Twitter handle, RJ Anmol shared a couple of pictures from his son Veer’s first birthday bash. The first picture is of the animal-themed cake. The cake had a rainbow in the front and several animals like Lion, Zebra, Elephant sitting on the top. The next picture showed the décor on the wall that had ‘Veer’ and ‘1’ written on the wall along with animal-shaped balloons on all the sides. Sharing these pictures, Anmol wrote, “VEER Had a Small Knit Animal Theme Birthday... We couldn't invite any one but immediate family members .. because Veer's Momi is not Vaccinated as per Our pediatricians guidelines!! We Seek Your Blessings.”

Take a look: 

Yesterday in an interview with Bombay Times, Amrita Rao spoke about how her life has changed after Veer’s arrival. Amrita said that after having a baby, your schedule is never yours because the baby is the boss. The Vivaah actress revealed that she hasn’t slept for eight hours at a stretch in the last 18 months. She balances her baby’s schedule with her work schedule and prepares all his food. The actress concluded by saying, “Motherhood is about surprising yourself with the strength you never knew you had.” 

Credits: RJ Anmol/Twitter


