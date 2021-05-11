Amrita Rao says she & Anmol will take their time in revealing son Veer to world: We have to strike a balance

In a recent interview, Amrita Rao asserted that it’s very important to strike a balance when it comes to keeping her son Veer in the media spotlight. Read on further to know what she said.

Actress Amrita Rao, who welcomed her first child, Veer last year, has been enjoying the motherhood phase over the past few months. The Vivah actress has also been sharing adorable photos of her little bundle of joy on social media lately. While the star kids are often under the constant glare of media, paparazzi never fail to catch a glimpse of Amrita’s baby boy each time she steps out in the city with Veer. Although many celeb parents try to keep their little munchkins away from the media spotlight, the Main Hoon Na actress believes it is important to 'strike a balance.'

While talking to ETimes, Amrita, on being asked if she will keep Veer away from the public eye, asserted that for her 'ensuing her son’s privacy is important.' However, she also understands the expectations to be met with, especially of fans which she feels she can't just cut off. Amrita also mentioned that she and husband RJ Anmol will take their time deciding when they want to reveal Veer to the world.

ETimes quoted Amrita as saying, “Well, we have to strike a balance there just like everything else in life. For me, ensuring Veer's privacy is important, but at the same time, there are so many expectations to be met with, especially of fans and friends from the media, whom we can't just cut off; they are family. So, we have to strike a balance and Anmol also believes that. We'll take our time to decide when we want to reveal Veer to the world. That way, perhaps, we can strike a balance.”

Further, talking about her plans of returning to work post-pregnancy, the Ishq Vishk actress revealed that she has "read some scripts and ticked those that seem interesting". “Things will happen very soon. This pandemic shook all of us again but I am hoping that by July-August we can start something,” she added.

Also Read: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's Instagram PDA is unmissable; Latter says 'Conversations like these leads to babies'

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×