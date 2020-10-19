Amrita Rao shares her baby bump PIC for the first time; Says 'Had to keep it tucked in my belly all this long'

Actress Amrita Rao is expecting her first child with husband RJ Anmol. She took to her social media to share the good news with her fans.

Actress Amrita Rao has finally made the official announcement about expecting her first baby with husband RJ Anmol. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of her along with her husband. For the first time, the actress has shared picture wherein she can be seen flaunting her cute baby bump. In the caption of her post, she has revealed that she is in her 9th month of pregnancy. In the picture, Amrita can be seen wearing a white short dress and posing happily for the camera along with her beloved hubby.

She has also apologized to her friends and fans for keeping her pregnancy under wraps. Her post read as, “For YOU it’s the 10th Month...But for US, it's THE 9th !!! Surprise Surprise ..Anmol and I are in our NINE'th month Already !! Too excited to share this good news with You my Fans And Friends ( sorry had to keep it tucked in my Belly All this long )But It's True …the Baby is Coming Soon ...An exciting journey for me, @rjanmol27 and our Families...... Thank you universe And thank you ALL Keep blessing...#2020baby #2020mom #2020parents”

Soon after Amrita shared the picture, several fans started pouring in comments on her post. One of her fans wrote, “Congratulations on entering the new phase of life! Very excited to be introduced to the little one soon” Another user wrote, “Hey, Amrita. You've got pregnant? Congratulations! I'm so happy for you. I hope your baby always be safe and healthy. You will become as mom soon!! Yeayyy!!! So proud. Enjoy ur day as mummy”

Earlier, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Amrita opened up about prioritising her mental health above everything and also about her journey to become a mother soon.

