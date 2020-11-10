Amrita Rao shares major throwback picture with Shahid Kapoor as she celebrates 14 years of Vivah

Celebrating 14 years of Vivah, Amrita Rao shared a throwback photo with Shahid Kapoor and recalled how it was clicked in Lonavala on the last day of their shoot.

Amrita Rao, who recently became a new mum and embraced motherhood, took to Instagram on Tuesday to recall fond memories of her film Vivah with . Celebrating 14 years of Vivah, Amrita shared a throwback photo with Shahid Kapoor, director Sooraj Barjatya and the film's crew. Amrita recalled how the photo was clicked in Lonavala on the last day of their shoot. She also remembered how she was all of 19 when she shot for the film and praised her director.

The actress' caption for the photo read, "A Film that continues to become the Darling of the Nation Thank you Sooraj ji There are films and then there are Rajshri Films !! @rajshrifilms you continue to Celebrate Indian traditions and emotions like No one else (sic)."

Amrita added that Vivah today is one of the most telecasted films on television. "I Remember this day was the last day of shoot.. We shot at a waterfall in Lonavala...I was all of 19 and totally surrendered in good faith of my most wonderful director Sooraj Barjatya ...No one like him !!! I knew this was a Big Film but that it would reach this far in the hearts of the audience comes as a wonderful blessing. On TV #Vivah has already broken the record of being the most played weekend movie. This Film recently released on Netfilx and trended in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan at No1. #25weeks #LastiSilverJubileeFilmOfIndianCinema #VivahTrendingOnNetflix #VIVAH #WeekendVivah #14yearsOfVivah #rajshriproductions #25weeks #rajshrifilms (sic)."

Take a look at Amrita Rao's heartfelt post on Vivah clocking 14 years:

