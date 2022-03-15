Amrita Rao shares UNSEEN PICS from her wedding with RJ Anmol; Reveals details of their hush-hush 'Vivah'

Amrita Rao, better known for her roles in movies like Vivaah and Ishq Vishk, won many hearts with her natural acting and innocent looks. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress has already made her debut on YouTube and runs a channel named Couple of Things along with her husband RJ Anmol. In the videos, they share their experiences with their fans. In one of the recent videos, Amrita shared unseen photos from her wedding with her main man and also revealed details of their hush-hush ceremony.

They kept their fans waiting for 9 long years and now, for the first time, the couple has finally made the much-awaited wedding images public. They also walked down memory lane and relived all the memories. Their parents too featured in the video. The wedding was attended by only their close ones. In the pictures, Amrita and Anmol look happy together. Amrita made for a perfect bride in her wedding outfit.

Earlier, the couple had revealed that they had tied the knot in the year 2014 and kept it a secret, owing to Amrita’s Bollywood career. “I told him that if we get married now, this news will affect my career,” she said in one of the recent videos. It was then Anmol suggested having a ‘secret vivah’. “Suddenly, Amrita Rao, who was apprehensive initially, was all excited for the secret vivah,” RJ Anmol revealed. The couple also revealed that they had originally tied the knot on May 15, 2014, and none of their cousins were invited to the wedding.

