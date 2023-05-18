Amrita Rao's wedding dress was cheaper than a 1-time meal at a big restaurant; the cost will blow your mind

Amrita Rao was one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Her simplicity, her innocence, and her beauty managed to get her a lot of fans. The actress may be away from the limelight for several years now but that has not affected her fan following at all. She is now happily married to RJ Anmol, and they are proud parents of a baby boy. Well, in an interview with a news portal, the actress opened up about her wedding arrangements and moreover her wedding outfit. Scroll down to read it.

Amrita Rao opens up about her wedding outfit

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol kept their wedding quite low-key as compared to grand Bollywood weddings that we have been seeing in the near past. These two tied the knot at Iskcon temple in Katraj, Pune. In the book that the couple released, they mentioned every detail of their wedding. It is mentioned that they spent only Rs 1.50 lakh in total at their wedding including the venue cost, wedding dresses, travel, and other costs. In fact, the most surprising thing was that the actress only spent Rs 3000 on her wedding attire. In the book she mentioned that she was very clear and had also mentioned to her husband before their wedding that she wants to keep it really simple and not opt for any designer wear for her big day. She chose to wear simple traditional attire that cost her only Rs 3000. In fact, the wedding venue also charged them only Rs 11,000.

Amrita Rao was flooded with marriage proposals

In a recent interview with Rajshri Productions, Amrita Rao recalled the time after Vivaah was released. Amrita Rao revealed that she would get several proposals. She further added that at that time they did not have so many smartphones so she would mostly get those letters from guys in Canada and the US, and they used to send her photos of their house, their moms, and their cars. Earlier, Amrita Rao had also said how her husband had seen Vivaah with his mother and his mother asked him to get a daughter-in-law like Poonam.

