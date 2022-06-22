Amrita Singh or Saif Ali Khan? Guess Sara Ali Khan's go-to person to take advice

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood currently. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with amazing photos. In her personal life, Sara is the proud daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan and she is quite close to both of her parents. However, earlier in an interview, Sara had revealed her go-to person to take advice. Let's find out.

In an interview with ETimes, Sara said, "It's always my mom. For anything and everything.” Sara even talked about marrying a man who'll move in with her mom, Amrita Singh. “I can't even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother. Till my mom doesn't tell me, 'Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak of green in that corner of your dupatta', I won't be able to step out for an interview. Meri aukaat nahi hai, mummy se door bhagne ki. Kahin bhi bhaag jao, ghar toh wahin jaana hai, roz (I am not capable of running away from my mother. Wherever I run away to, she is the home I have to return to, every day),” the actress said.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy. The movie will mark Sara’s first collaboration with Vicky and she is all praises for the Manmarziyaan actor. Besides, Sara is also working on Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and the latter is excited about sharing the screen with the Pataudi princess. The actor will be working with Sara for the first time and he praised her for her approach to work.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment

