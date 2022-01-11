Amrita Tanganiya all set to make Bollywood debut with upcoming thriller Dreamy Singh

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Jan 11, 2022 06:55 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
Amrita Tanganiya all set to make Bollywood debut with upcoming thriller Dreamy Singh
Amrita Tanganiya all set to make Bollywood debut with upcoming thriller Dreamy Singh
Advertisement

'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Amrita Tanganiya is delighted about her Bollywood debut. She will be seen as a nomad in upcoming thriller 'Dreamy Singh' which also features Kashmira Shah and Ashmit Patel and is directed by Sameer Bhatnagar.

Revealing about her role she says: "I will be seen portraying the character of Mrudula, who is a 'banjaran' (nomad). It is something very creative and interesting role I'm enjoying acting for. My audience will get to see me in a completely new role. We are currently shooting in Haridwar for the same."

The actress who was last seen playing a Naagin in the show, 'Phir Laut Aayi Naagin' dreams to make her name in Bollywood and wishes to work with superstars.

She adds: "After acting in television and web shows, finally I'm enjoying working for a Bollywood movie. I'm delighted to feature on the big screen and looking forward to exploring it more with time. I hope to work with popular actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgan, among others. Hope my hard work and dedication will make my dreams come true."

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 10 January 2022, Written Update: Advocate Nagre threatens to murder Preeta

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!